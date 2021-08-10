NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,067 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,229,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,290,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after purchasing an additional 188,226 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 872,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 853,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 131,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66.

