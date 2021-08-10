NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 123.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Shares of TMO opened at $541.16 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $546.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

