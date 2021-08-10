NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Starbucks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 41,761 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

