NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,539 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.33. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

