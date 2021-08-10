NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 46,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.18 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $348.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

