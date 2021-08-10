NextDAO Market Cap Tops $3.62 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $179,315.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001928 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00045973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00160397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015287 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,093,535,042 coins and its circulating supply is 2,053,302,933 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

