NextDAO (NAX) Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, NextDAO has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $183,625.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001783 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00157973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014975 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,093,535,042 coins and its circulating supply is 2,053,302,933 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

