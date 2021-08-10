NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.79

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.76. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON NESF traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 102.40 ($1.34). The stock had a trading volume of 657,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,206. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The firm has a market cap of £602.24 million and a PE ratio of 16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Tuesday.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.