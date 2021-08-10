NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
NESF stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 102.40 ($1.34). 657,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.78. The company has a market cap of £602.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile
