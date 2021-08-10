NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

NESF stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 102.40 ($1.34). 657,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.78. The company has a market cap of £602.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

