Nexus (NXS) Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Nexus has a market cap of $42.54 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexus has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nexus Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 71,259,677 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.