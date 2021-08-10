NFTify (N1) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, NFTify has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1,503.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00045509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00153459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00146969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,545.47 or 0.99845063 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.92 or 0.00819699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,351,798 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

