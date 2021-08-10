NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Reaches $2,108.68 on Exchanges (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,108.68 or 0.04637536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $734,667.32 and approximately $4,088.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00855899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00108361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00041844 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

MASK is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 348 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars.

