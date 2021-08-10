Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,905,700 shares of company stock worth $29,603,979 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 702.7% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457,471 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,169,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,820 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,337,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,987,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKLA opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27. Nikola has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

