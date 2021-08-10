Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.72

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.72 and last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 1051198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.60.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Nintendo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)
Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.
