Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.72

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.72 and last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 1051198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

