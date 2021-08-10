NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

NiSource has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,764. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

