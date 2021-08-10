Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.57

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.57 and last traded at $46.57, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nissan Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

