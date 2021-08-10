NIX Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $73,649.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,777.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.75 or 0.06909006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $597.65 or 0.01305567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00364559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00129193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.83 or 0.00585068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00336748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00292229 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

