Noah (NOAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. On average, analysts expect Noah to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.61. Noah has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOAH shares. CICC Research raised Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

