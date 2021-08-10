Noir Price Hits $0.0133 on Top Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Noir has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $273,103.82 and approximately $497.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00036511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.59 or 0.00304825 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00040573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013200 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,560,547 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

