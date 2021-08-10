Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Nomad Foods posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

