noob.finance Price Reaches $1.92 on Exchanges ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $41,994.95 and approximately $218.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, noob.finance has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. One noob.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00004215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00155445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,527.99 or 0.99964348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.00814060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance . noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

