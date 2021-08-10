Nord/LB Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €190.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €190.00 ($223.53) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €226.67 ($266.67).

FRA:ALV opened at €199.60 ($234.82) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €211.47. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

