Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRDXF. Societe Generale upgraded Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of Nordex stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93. Nordex has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.