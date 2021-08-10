Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSC opened at $255.67 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

