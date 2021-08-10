Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

NOVT stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.06. 75,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.41.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.