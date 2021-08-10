Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30 to $2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million to $670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

NOVT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.76. The company had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.41. Novanta has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 114.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

