Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30 to $2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million to $670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.
NOVT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.76. The company had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.41. Novanta has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 114.44 and a beta of 0.99.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
About Novanta
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.