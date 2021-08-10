Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NOVT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.76. The stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.41. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

