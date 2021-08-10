Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 11,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 35,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXU. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II in the first quarter worth $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Novus Capital Co. II during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Novus Capital Co. II during the first quarter valued at $146,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

