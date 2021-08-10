Numeraire One Day Volume Tops $26.16 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for $39.58 or 0.00086903 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $393.11 million and $26.16 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00844629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00107338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00041467 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,863 coins and its circulating supply is 9,932,664 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.