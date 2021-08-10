Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Nutrien updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$5.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.60-5.10 EPS.

Shares of NTR traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.05. 448,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,299. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

