Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 91,422 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of EZCORP worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 93.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 21.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 174,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 153.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 48,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EZPW. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.33. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

