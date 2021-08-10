Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 154,027 Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 154,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Savara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Savara by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Savara by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SVRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 27.03 and a quick ratio of 27.03.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

