Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 310.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,236 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Genprex worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNPX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Genprex by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 98,065 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Genprex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genprex by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,009 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Genprex by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genprex in the first quarter worth $45,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genprex stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Genprex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $139.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.71.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options.

