Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Mesa Air Group worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MESA. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth $35,784,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 841.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 371,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 70.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 319,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 272,498 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

MESA opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

