Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 352,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,918 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANIP. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $379.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

