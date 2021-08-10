Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 45,607 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 449.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,607 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Harmony Biosciences worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.48.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.