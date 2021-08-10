Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,229 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCF opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $690.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

