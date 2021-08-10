Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of IDT worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in IDT by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDT by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDT by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in IDT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IDT opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%. The company had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter.

In related news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $70,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

