Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $32,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $84,374.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,038,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,213,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,534 shares of company stock worth $1,240,634. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DTIL opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $596.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.