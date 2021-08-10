Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,746 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Orchid Island Capital worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 551,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 123,729 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 523.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 263.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 59,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 838.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 933,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORC opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $605.46 million, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.85%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORC. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

