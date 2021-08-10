Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 312,524 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Landec worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Landec by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landec by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Landec during the first quarter valued at $159,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNDC shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Landec Co. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $323.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.