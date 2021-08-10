Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 51job by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,519,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in 51job by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after buying an additional 56,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 51job by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of JOBS opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.66. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

