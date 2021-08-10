Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 207,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $541,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 65.6% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $268.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

