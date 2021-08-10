Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 77,067 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $272.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

