Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Equity Bancshares worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 314.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $676,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $448.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.