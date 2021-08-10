Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Cutera worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth about $634,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $944.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.