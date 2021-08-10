Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Acacia Research worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.01. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

