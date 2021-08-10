Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Rafael worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Rafael during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Rafael by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFL opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $960.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 414.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

