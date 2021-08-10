Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Powell Industries worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 204,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 160,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $3,888,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Powell Industries by 491.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 137,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 68,643 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Powell Industries stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.06 million, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.07.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

