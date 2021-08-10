Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RADI. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $3,395,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $7,742,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RADI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

